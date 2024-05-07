Sales rise 10.65% to Rs 232.48 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 142.14% to Rs 20.17 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.29% to Rs 880.33 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 828.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Automotive Stampings & Assemblies rose 126.11% to Rs 7.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.65% to Rs 232.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 210.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.