Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Rajoo Engineers board OKs 1:1 bonus issue

Image

Last Updated : Jun 29 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
Rajoo Engineers said that its board has approved to issue one bonus equity shares for every one share held (1:1).
The company will issue 1 (one) new fully paid equity share for every 1 (one) existing equity share held as on record date by the shareholder.
A total sum of 6.15 crore will be utilized from the securities premium for issuance of bonus shares.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The total free reserves with the company at the end of FY24 were Rs 3.85 crore and an amount of Rs 11.33 crore will be appropriated from securities premium for issuance of bonus shares
Rajoo Engineers engaged in manufacturing and selling a reputed brand of Plastic Processing Machineries and post Extrusion Equipment. The company caters to both international and domestic markets.
The companys consolidated net profit increased 31.4% to Rs 7.08 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared with Rs 5.39 crore in Q4 FY23 Revenue from operations declined 26.2% YoY to Rs 52.68 crore in Q4 FY24.
The scrip rose 1.88% to end at Rs 317.50 on Friday, 28 June 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Rain, New Delhi Rain, Waterlogging, Delhi Rains

LIVE: Heavy rains pound Delhi; five dead, waterlogging, traffic snarls add to chaos

police

Translation of new criminal laws into Tamil on, implementation from Jul 1

Congress, Congress flag

Veteran united Andhra Pradesh Congress leader D Srinivas passes away

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Zelenskyy

Ukrainian Prez Zelenskyy drafts 'comprehensive plan' to end war with Russia

Luis Arce, Bolivian president

General accused of leading failed coup wanted to take over: Bolivian prez

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 29 2024 | 9:27 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVEWeather Update TodayLatest News LIVENEET Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon