Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Aditya Vision board to mull stock split proposal

Image

Last Updated : Jun 29 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Aditya Vision said that its board will meet on Wednesday, 3 July 2024 to consider a proposal of sub- division /split of the equity shares of the company.
At the same meeting, the board will also consider a proposal to listing of equity shares of the Company on National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE).
Further, the board will also consider and decide the date and time for convening the 25thAnnual General Meeting of the company.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Aditya Vision is a modern multi-brand consumer electronics retail chain Headquartered in Patna, Bihar.
The companys consolidated net profit increased 5.8% to Rs 7.85 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared with Rs 6.78 crore in Q4 FY23. Revenue from operations jumped 22.7% to Rs 375.67 crore.
The counter rose 0.68% to end at Rs 4,449.05 on Friday, 28 June 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

IGI, Terminal-1 collapses, Airport Incident

Delhi airport roof collapse raises concerns over India's massive infra push

Rain, New Delhi Rain, Waterlogging, Delhi Rains

LIVE: Heavy rains pound Delhi; five dead, waterlogging, traffic snarls add to chaos

Joe Biden, US President, US President Joe Biden

President Biden concedes missteps, vows to press on despite calls to quit

Argentina lithium mines, lithium battery

Argentina about to unleash four new projects to churn out lithium

Boeing plane, Boeing, Boeing door failure, Boeing case

Boeing in talks with US justice dept to resolve charges over safety lapses

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 29 2024 | 8:51 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVEWeather Update TodayLatest News LIVENEET Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon