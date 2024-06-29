Aditya Vision board to mull stock split proposal

Aditya Vision said that its board will meet on Wednesday, 3 July 2024 to consider a proposal of sub- division /split of the equity shares of the company.

Further, the board will also consider and decide the date and time for convening the 25thAnnual General Meeting of the company.

Aditya Vision is a modern multi-brand consumer electronics retail chain Headquartered in Patna, Bihar.

The companys consolidated net profit increased 5.8% to Rs 7.85 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared with Rs 6.78 crore in Q4 FY23. Revenue from operations jumped 22.7% to Rs 375.67 crore.

The counter rose 0.68% to end at Rs 4,449.05 on Friday, 28 June 2024.

At the same meeting, the board will also consider a proposal to listing of equity shares of the Company on National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE).