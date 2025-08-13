Wednesday, August 13, 2025 | 04:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Rajshree Polypack consolidated net profit rises 100.99% in the June 2025 quarter

Rajshree Polypack consolidated net profit rises 100.99% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 4:14 PM IST

Sales rise 4.85% to Rs 82.52 crore

Net profit of Rajshree Polypack rose 100.99% to Rs 4.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 4.85% to Rs 82.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 78.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales82.5278.70 5 OPM %12.3010.86 -PBDT9.237.43 24 PBT5.413.48 55 NP4.082.03 101

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 3:57 PM IST

