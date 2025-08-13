Sammaan Capital consolidated net profit rises 2.31% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.78% to Rs 2400.33 croreNet profit of Sammaan Capital rose 2.31% to Rs 334.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 326.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 8.78% to Rs 2400.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2206.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales2400.332206.67 9 OPM %69.8378.65 -PBDT489.14456.02 7 PBT468.11437.14 7 NP334.30326.76 2
