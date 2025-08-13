Kaveri Seed Company consolidated net profit rises 12.64% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.88% to Rs 858.53 croreNet profit of Kaveri Seed Company rose 12.64% to Rs 326.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 289.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 6.88% to Rs 858.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 803.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales858.53803.23 7 OPM %39.3936.76 -PBDT347.93304.33 14 PBT334.32296.68 13 NP326.08289.49 13
