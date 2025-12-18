Thursday, December 18, 2025 | 04:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Wendt India infuses Euro 1.1 million into German subsidiary

Last Updated : Dec 18 2025 | 4:31 PM IST

Wendt India said that it has infused capital into its wholly owned subsidiary, Wendt GmbH to meet fixed costs and to support ongoing operational requirements.

Germany-based Wendt GmbH engaged in the distribution of grinding and polishing machines and abrasives, as well as the trade in industrial supplies of all kinds and the associated customer care.

The company infused Euro 1.1 million in Germany-based subsidiary by way of subscription of the ordinary shares. Earlier on 8 July 2025, the company had incorporated Wendt GmbH with an initial equity capital subscription of Euro 0.55 million.

Wendt India is engaged in manufacturing, selling and servicing of super abrasives, high precision grinding, honing, special purpose machines and high precision components.

 

The companys consolidated net profit declined 74.7% to Rs 2.70 crore despite of 2% increase in net sales to Rs 56.17 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

The counter rose 0.21% to settle at Rs 8,049.80 on the BSE.

First Published: Dec 18 2025 | 4:16 PM IST

