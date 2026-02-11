Wednesday, February 11, 2026 | 06:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Ranjan Polysters standalone net profit rises 6.51% in the December 2025 quarter

Ranjan Polysters standalone net profit rises 6.51% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 11 2026 | 6:38 PM IST

Sales decline 2.04% to Rs 20.20 crore

Net profit of Ranjan Polysters rose 6.51% to Rs 2.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 2.04% to Rs 20.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 20.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales20.2020.62 -2 OPM %18.3217.70 -PBDT3.693.45 7 PBT3.062.88 6 NP2.292.15 7

First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 6:38 PM IST

