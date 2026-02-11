Ranjan Polysters standalone net profit rises 6.51% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.04% to Rs 20.20 crore

Net profit of Ranjan Polysters rose 6.51% to Rs 2.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 2.04% to Rs 20.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 20.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.20.2020.6218.3217.703.693.453.062.882.292.15

