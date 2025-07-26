Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels standalone net profit declines 66.67% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 11.01% to Rs 2.91 croreNet profit of Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels declined 66.67% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 11.01% to Rs 2.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales2.913.27 -11 OPM %13.4015.90 -PBDT0.300.39 -23 PBT0.160.25 -36 NP0.120.36 -67
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content