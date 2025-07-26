Saturday, July 26, 2025 | 12:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lemon Tree Hotels launches fifth property in Himachal Pradesh

Lemon Tree Hotels launches fifth property in Himachal Pradesh

Image

Last Updated : Jul 26 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

Lemon Tree Hotels has announced the opening of its fifth property in Himachal Pradesh, the Lemon Tree Hotels, Kufri.

The new hotel, featuring 49 rooms and suites, will be opened in two phases. As part of Phase - I, 32 rooms and suites have opened on Friday, 25 July 2025, along with a multi-cuisine restaurant, a fitness center, an open deck Jacuzzi and other public areas. The remaining 17 rooms, along with a rejuvenating spa, will open shortly, as part of Phase - II.

The hotel is managed by Carnation Hotels, a wholly-owned subsidiary and the hotel management arm of Lemon Tree Hotels.

 

Lemon Tree Hotels' principal activities are to carry out the business of developing, owning, acquiring, operating, managing, renovating, and promoting hotels, motels, resorts, restaurants, etc., under the brand names Lemon Tree Hotel, Lemon Tree Premier, Red Fox Hotel, Aurika, Keys Select, Keys Prima, and Keys Lite.

The company reported a 26.37% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 84.64 crore, while revenue from operations rose 15.64% to Rs 378.51 crore in Q4 March 2025 over Q4 March 2024.

The scrip declined 1.76% to end at Rs 153.30 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

J&K Bank Q1 PAT climbs 17% YoY to Rs 485 cr

J&K Bank Q1 PAT climbs 17% YoY to Rs 485 cr

Brigade Group launches premium residential project Brigade Avalon in Bengaluru

Brigade Group launches premium residential project Brigade Avalon in Bengaluru

Captain Polyplast wins order from Dakshin Gujarat Vij Company

Captain Polyplast wins order from Dakshin Gujarat Vij Company

Lemon Tree Hotels opens new property in Kufri, Himachal Pradesh

Lemon Tree Hotels opens new property in Kufri, Himachal Pradesh

Va Tech Wabag wins work order of Rs 380 cr

Va Tech Wabag wins work order of Rs 380 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 26 2025 | 11:54 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayNSDL IPOKCET NEET UG Seat AllotmentHDB FinancialSaiyaara Box Office CollectionQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon