Rasandik Engineering Industries India reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.12 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 5:51 PM IST

Sales decline 19.69% to Rs 14.36 crore

Net Loss of Rasandik Engineering Industries India reported to Rs 3.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 6.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 19.69% to Rs 14.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 17.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales14.3617.88 -20 OPM %7.66-24.11 -PBDT0.51-6.54 LP PBT-1.22-8.28 85 NP-3.12-6.35 51

First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 5:42 PM IST

