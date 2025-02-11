Business Standard

Tuesday, February 11, 2025 | 05:56 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shalimar Productions reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.33 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Shalimar Productions reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.33 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 5:50 PM IST

Reported sales nil

Net loss of Shalimar Productions reported to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales00.25 -100 OPM %048.00 -PBDT-0.220.12 PL PBT-0.330.10 PL NP-0.330.10 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

SIP Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2024 quarter

SIP Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Fluidomat standalone net profit rises 107.66% in the December 2024 quarter

Fluidomat standalone net profit rises 107.66% in the December 2024 quarter

Chinese stocks ease, sentiment stays cautious

Chinese stocks ease, sentiment stays cautious

Benchmarks drop for fifth straight day amid tariff war fears

Benchmarks drop for fifth straight day amid tariff war fears

Nykaa jumps after Q3 PAT climbs 52% YoY to Rs 26 cr; GMV jumps 25% YoY

Nykaa jumps after Q3 PAT climbs 52% YoY to Rs 26 cr; GMV jumps 25% YoY

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 5:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayFIR against Ranveer AllahbadiaGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEMarket Crash TodayHoliday TomorrowLava Prowatch X Launch DateBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon