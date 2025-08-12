Tuesday, August 12, 2025 | 06:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers consolidated net profit rises 403.98% in the June 2025 quarter

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers consolidated net profit rises 403.98% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 6:08 PM IST

Sales decline 23.33% to Rs 3370.58 crore

Net profit of Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers rose 403.98% to Rs 54.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 10.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 23.33% to Rs 3370.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4396.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales3370.584396.06 -23 OPM %4.682.64 -PBDT141.5176.10 86 PBT75.1216.34 360 NP54.4310.80 404

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 5:51 PM IST

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayUS Tariff Hikes Slash India Diamond JobsQ1 Result TodayRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Zyudus Lifescience Q1 ResultsJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
