Maan Aluminium standalone net profit declines 19.47% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.46% to Rs 211.19 croreNet profit of Maan Aluminium declined 19.47% to Rs 2.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 19.46% to Rs 211.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 176.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales211.19176.78 19 OPM %2.342.81 -PBDT5.485.73 -4 PBT3.664.46 -18 NP2.733.39 -19
