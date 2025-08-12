Nahar Industrial Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 424.36% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.61% to Rs 387.62 croreNet profit of Nahar Industrial Enterprises rose 424.36% to Rs 4.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 9.61% to Rs 387.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 353.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales387.62353.62 10 OPM %3.924.24 -PBDT17.0210.33 65 PBT5.700.79 622 NP4.090.78 424
