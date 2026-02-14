Saturday, February 14, 2026 | 04:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Nutricircle reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.18 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 14 2026 | 4:39 PM IST

Sales rise 279.45% to Rs 5.54 crore

Net profit of Nutricircle reported to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 279.45% to Rs 5.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales5.541.46 279 OPM %3.25-7.53 -PBDT0.18-0.11 LP PBT0.18-0.11 LP NP0.18-0.11 LP

First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 4:39 PM IST

