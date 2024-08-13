Rasi Electrodes standalone net profit rises 94.64% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.03% to Rs 21.25 crore

Net profit of Rasi Electrodes rose 94.64% to Rs 1.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 13.03% to Rs 21.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 18.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.21.2518.806.213.561.350.871.150.721.090.56