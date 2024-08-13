Rasi Electrodes standalone net profit rises 94.64% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.03% to Rs 21.25 croreNet profit of Rasi Electrodes rose 94.64% to Rs 1.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 13.03% to Rs 21.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 18.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales21.2518.80 13 OPM %6.213.56 -PBDT1.350.87 55 PBT1.150.72 60 NP1.090.56 95
