RateGain features in Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India 2024

Last Updated : Dec 12 2024 | 9:50 AM IST

RateGain Travel Technologies announced that it has been featured on the list of the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India 2024. This marks the sixth time RateGain has been featured on the list, which recognizes India's 50 fastest-growing technology companies.

The Deloitte India Technology Fast 50 program, launched in 2005 by Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP, evaluates companies based on revenue growth over three years. As part of a broader Asia Pacific initiative, it celebrates dynamic technology businesses across sectors, including internet, biotechnology, and hardware. RateGain's consistent presence on the list highlights its ability to deliver innovative solutions that unify distribution, optimize pricing, and leverage real-time data to empower global travel and hospitality businesses. In FY24, RateGain achieved 69.3% growth in operating revenue, reaching INR 9,570.3 million. These results underscore the company's ability to drive growth through innovation, operational excellence, and a strong focus on delivering value to its clients.

 

First Published: Dec 12 2024 | 9:35 AM IST

