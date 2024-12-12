Business Standard
Gopal Snacks reports fire incident at its unit in Rajkot, Gujarat

Gopal Snacks reports fire incident at its unit in Rajkot, Gujarat

Last Updated : Dec 12 2024 | 9:31 AM IST

Gopal Snacks reported a fire incident at one of unit located at Plot No. G2322-23-24, GIDC Metoda Tal. - Lodhika, Rajkot, Gujarat, India, 360021.

As an update, the Company has taken the appropriate measures to manage the incident and there have been no casualties or injuries among its personnel onsite. The safety of Gopal Snacks team members always remains its highest priority.

Given the situation, the Company has implemented the following measures: h

- Production activities have been scaled up at Modasa and Nagpur facilities to compensate for the current closure of the Rajkot I facility. Additionally, the Company is engaging with third-party manufacturers to the extent additional local capacity is required h

 

- The companys assets are fully insured, and the insurance provider has been notified of the incident. h

- All critical business systems, including SAP infrastructure, remain operational and secure, ensuring seamless business continuity without any data loss. There has been no loss of data or disruption to our IT systems.

GIFT Nifty hints at negative opening, positive global cues may support

Stocks to watch: Cipla, Greaves Cotton, PC Jeweller, Shriram Finance

Acme Solar bags 250 MW FDRE project in NHPC auction

PB Fintech allots 3.24 lakh equity shares under ESOP

New India Assurance Co to invest Rs 5 cr in Bima Sugam

The Company is working diligently to restore operations at the Rajkot I facility at the earliest. Management is confident that this incident will have no significant long-term impact on the Companys operations or financial performance.

First Published: Dec 12 2024 | 9:11 AM IST

