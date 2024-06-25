Business Standard
RateGain recognized among Top 100 Mid-Size Workplaces in India

Image

Last Updated : Jun 25 2024 | 9:51 AM IST
RateGain Travel Technologies (RateGain) announced its recognition as one of the Top 100 Mid-Size Workplaces in India by Great Place to Work India. This is the first time RateGain has won this esteemed award, and the certification for the fifth consecutive year emphasizes its unwavering commitment to encouraging a positive, inclusive, and motivating work environment.
The certification process and subsequent award announcement took place over the past year, with the official recognition received on June 20, 2024.
First Published: Jun 25 2024 | 9:09 AM IST

