RateGain Travel Technologies partners with Revenue Analytics

Last Updated : Mar 17 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

To integrate N2Pricing RMS's AI-powered revenue optimization capabilities with RateGain's competitive rate intelligence

RateGain Travel Technologies (RateGain) announced that it has partnered with Revenue Analytics, a leading provider of revenue management solutions, to integrate Navigator's competitive rate intelligence with N2Pricing Revenue Management System (RMS). This integration empowers hotels with the most accurate and up-to-date pricing intelligence, enabling smarter, data-driven decisions that drive revenue growth.

Traditional rate shopping solutions often provide delayed or inconsistent data, making it difficult for revenue managers to set optimal pricing strategies. Through this partnership, Revenue Analytics now receives fresh, accurate, and high-sufficiency rate intelligence from RateGain, ensuring that N2Pricing users always have the latest competitive pricing insights at their fingertips.

 

First Published: Mar 17 2025 | 11:51 AM IST

