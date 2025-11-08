Ratnamani Metals & Tubes consolidated net profit rises 35.69% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 22.69% to Rs 1191.69 croreNet profit of Ratnamani Metals & Tubes rose 35.69% to Rs 136.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 100.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 22.69% to Rs 1191.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 971.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1191.69971.33 23 OPM %17.7315.80 -PBDT231.48159.48 45 PBT199.44133.58 49 NP136.22100.39 36
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content