Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ravinder Heights Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Ravinder Heights Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : Aug 30 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
Allied Digital Services Ltd, Balkrishna Paper Mills Ltd, Oswal Agro Mills Ltd and Intrasoft Technologies Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 30 August 2024.
Allied Digital Services Ltd, Balkrishna Paper Mills Ltd, Oswal Agro Mills Ltd and Intrasoft Technologies Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 30 August 2024.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Ravinder Heights Ltd soared 18.31% to Rs 69.02 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 93023 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27702 shares in the past one month.
Allied Digital Services Ltd spiked 14.62% to Rs 270.9. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.38 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.29 lakh shares in the past one month.
Balkrishna Paper Mills Ltd surged 12.72% to Rs 27.65. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 35099 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 50607 shares in the past one month.
Oswal Agro Mills Ltd exploded 11.78% to Rs 65.55. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.34 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.28 lakh shares in the past one month.
Intrasoft Technologies Ltd spurt 11.74% to Rs 158.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18230 shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Market, Stock Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex at 82,400, Nifty at 25,250; Pharma, Health, Realty, Metal gain

Modi, Narendra Modi, FinTech Fest

Cong MP Varsha Gaikwad claims police detained her ahead of PM's visit

S Jaishankar

University of Southampton to open campus in Gurgaon: What you must know

Credit cards news

SBI Card loses credit card market share in July; InCred retains 'Reduce'

Mahindra and Mahindra, M&M

Mahindra Group, Sentrycs ink pact for development of anti-drone solutions

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 30 2024 | 12:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOShare Market TodayEx-Dividend TodayPremier Energies IPO AllotmentPending Cases in SCBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon