Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Cinevista Ltd, Ind-Swift Ltd, Indo Tech Transformers Ltd and Shivalik Rasayan Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 19 March 2024.

Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Ltd tumbled 8.80% to Rs 35.67 at 14:30 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 4958 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10672 shares in the past one month.

Cinevista Ltd lost 5.85% to Rs 18.51. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 8864 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29068 shares in the past one month.

Ind-Swift Ltd crashed 5.74% to Rs 18.23. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 15164 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32795 shares in the past one month.

Indo Tech Transformers Ltd pared 5.57% to Rs 880.55. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5198 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3864 shares in the past one month.

Shivalik Rasayan Ltd dropped 5.38% to Rs 542.4. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 7329 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3994 shares in the past one month.

