Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Volumes jump at Star Health &amp; Allied Insurance Company Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Mar 19 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
Star Health & Allied Insurance Company Ltd witnessed volume of 89.41 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 24.99 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.58 lakh shares
Blue Dart Express Ltd, Triveni Turbine Ltd, Procter & Gamble Health Ltd, Polyplex Corporation Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 19 March 2024.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Star Health & Allied Insurance Company Ltd witnessed volume of 89.41 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 24.99 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.58 lakh shares. The stock dropped 2.27% to Rs.540.35. Volumes stood at 1.46 lakh shares in the last session.
Blue Dart Express Ltd registered volume of 1.83 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.47 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 15993 shares. The stock slipped 1.11% to Rs.5,529.10. Volumes stood at 32523 shares in the last session.
Triveni Turbine Ltd clocked volume of 109.31 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.45 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9.55 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.71% to Rs.492.45. Volumes stood at 3.47 lakh shares in the last session.
Procter & Gamble Health Ltd clocked volume of 67137 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.44 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7950 shares. The stock lost 0.94% to Rs.4,855.65. Volumes stood at 4285 shares in the last session.
Polyplex Corporation Ltd saw volume of 10.48 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.28 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.99 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.64% to Rs.829.45. Volumes stood at 3 lakh shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Procter &amp; Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd rises for third straight session

Procter &amp; Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd down for fifth straight session

Procter &amp; Gamble Hygiene gains after appointing Kumar Venkatasubramanian as MD

Transindia surges after inking pact to divest logistics park for 433 crore

Procter &amp; Gamble Health standalone net profit declines 6.16% in the December 2023 quarter

Board of REC approves incorporation of subsidiaries

Board of REC approves sale of three subsidiaries of REC Power Development and Consultancy

British Pound Breaks Under 1.2700 Mark To Test Two Week Low

Board of Manappuram Finance approves fund raising program for FY 2025

Nifty below 22,850 mark; pharma shares decline

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 19 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEIPL 2024 Opening CeremonyHoli 2024World Most Polluted CapitalIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon