Raymond consolidated net profit rises 17.94% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 21.32% to Rs 2608.50 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 209.63% to Rs 1637.75 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 528.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.80% to Rs 9019.51 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 8214.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Raymond rose 17.94% to Rs 229.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 194.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 21.32% to Rs 2608.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2150.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.