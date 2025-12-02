RBI Reports 98.39% of Rs 2000 Notes Returned as Circulation Falls to ₹5,743 Crore by November 2025

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?
The total value of Rs 2000 banknotes in circulation which was Rs 3.56 lakh crore at the close of business on May 19, 2023 when the withdrawal of ₹2000 banknotes was announced, has declined to Rs 5,743 crore at the close of business on November 29, 2025. Thus, 98.39% of the Rs 2000 banknotes in circulation as on May 19, 2023, has since been returned.
