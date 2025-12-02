Tuesday, December 02, 2025 | 12:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
RBI Reports 98.39% of Rs 2000 Notes Returned as Circulation Falls to ₹5,743 Crore by November 2025

RBI Reports 98.39% of Rs 2000 Notes Returned as Circulation Falls to ₹5,743 Crore by November 2025

Image

Last Updated : Dec 02 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced withdrawal of Rs 2,000 denomination banknotes on May 19, 2023. The facility for deposit and/or exchange of the Rs 2,000 banknotes was available at all bank branches in the country up to October 07, 2023.

The total value of Rs 2000 banknotes in circulation which was Rs 3.56 lakh crore at the close of business on May 19, 2023 when the withdrawal of ₹2000 banknotes was announced, has declined to Rs 5,743 crore at the close of business on November 29, 2025. Thus, 98.39% of the Rs 2000 banknotes in circulation as on May 19, 2023, has since been returned.

 

First Published: Dec 02 2025 | 11:46 AM IST

