Tuesday, December 02, 2025 | 12:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mini Diamonds India spurts on securing $1.5 million export order

Mini Diamonds India spurts on securing $1.5 million export order

Image

Last Updated : Dec 02 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Mini Diamonds India soared 18.53% to Rs 32.95 after the company announced that it has bagged an export order worth $1.50 million (approximately Rs 13.5 crore) from Hong Kong-based Jewellery Trendz.

In an exchange filing, the company said it will export lab-grown polished diamonds valued at $1.50 million. The export order is scheduled to be completed within three months from the date of the order, while the payment will be received within 150 days from the completion date.

The company also clarified that neither its promoters nor the promoter group has any interest in the awarding authority, and the transaction does not qualify as a related-party deal under regulatory norms.

 

Make smarter market moves with The Smart Investor. Daily insights on buzzing stocks and actionable information to guide your investment decisions delivered to your inbox.

Upendra N. Shah, chairman and managing director, Mini Diamonds (India), said, The repeat order from our Hong Kong customer, focused on exclusively special-cut and shaped lab-grown polished diamonds, underlines the confidence in our product consistency and ability to customize as per client requirements through our in-house R&D. Fulfilment of the earlier orders to this customer is progressing as planned, and we expect to complete dispatches within the agreed timeframes. As we expand our offering beyond round shapes, we see better flexibility for our overseas partners and improved visibility for the lab-grown diamond portfolio in export markets over the coming quarters.

Mini Diamonds (India) (MDIL) is engaged in the business of manufacturing and trading diamonds.

The company reported a standalone net profit of Rs 1.82 crore in Q2 FY26, down 1.1% from Rs 1.84 crore in Q2 FY25. However, revenue from operations rose 12.7% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 100.46 crore in Q2 FY26.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Dollar index lingers around two-month low

Dollar index lingers around two-month low

NSE revamps Nifty Bank and Financial Indices to meet SEBI's derivatives norms

NSE revamps Nifty Bank and Financial Indices to meet SEBI's derivatives norms

Benchmarks trade lower; media shares under pressure

Benchmarks trade lower; media shares under pressure

RBI governor lays down 5-year strategy towards elevating the state of financial inclusion in the country

RBI governor lays down 5-year strategy towards elevating the state of financial inclusion in the country

BSE SME SSMD Agrotech's listing meets a rough monsoon at the bourses

BSE SME SSMD Agrotech's listing meets a rough monsoon at the bourses

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 02 2025 | 11:53 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMeesho IPOGold-Silver Price TodayKTET Admit Card 2025Thailand FloodsH-1B Visa ScamAravalli RowPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon