RBL Bank Ltd soars 3%

RBL Bank Ltd soars 3%

Image

Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 1:52 PM IST

RBL Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 246.55, up 3% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 6.82% in last one year as compared to a 5.84% spurt in NIFTY and a 8.24% spurt in the Nifty Private Bank index.

RBL Bank Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 246.55, up 3% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.33% on the day, quoting at 25552.7. The Sensex is at 83759.31, down 0.36%. RBL Bank Ltd has risen around 15.29% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Private Bank index of which RBL Bank Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 2.52% in last one month and is currently quoting at 28506.1, down 0.48% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 116.41 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 108.51 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 247, up 2.43% on the day. RBL Bank Ltd is down 6.82% in last one year as compared to a 5.84% spurt in NIFTY and a 8.24% spurt in the Nifty Private Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 20.98 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

