Union Bank of India gains for third straight session

Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 1:51 PM IST

Union Bank of India is quoting at Rs 154.46, up 3.62% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 14.08% in last one year as compared to a 5.84% jump in NIFTY and a 1.7% jump in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Union Bank of India is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 154.46, up 3.62% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.33% on the day, quoting at 25552.7. The Sensex is at 83759.31, down 0.36%. Union Bank of India has gained around 0.84% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Union Bank of India is a constituent, has gained around 0.85% in last one month and is currently quoting at 7015.5, up 2.43% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 134.24 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 134.42 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 155.07, up 3.26% on the day. Union Bank of India is up 14.08% in last one year as compared to a 5.84% jump in NIFTY and a 1.7% jump in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 6.33 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

