Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd up for third straight session

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd is quoting at Rs 1581.9, up 2.16% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 115.86% in last one year as compared to a 5.84% slide in NIFTY and a 3.29% slide in the Nifty Metal index.
Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1581.9, up 2.16% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.33% on the day, quoting at 25552.7. The Sensex is at 83759.31, down 0.36%. Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd has gained around 16.87% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 4.7% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9578.2, down 0.22% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.71 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.56 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 55.86 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content