RDB Rasayans standalone net profit rises 10.23% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 134.07% to Rs 61.28 croreNet profit of RDB Rasayans rose 10.23% to Rs 7.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 6.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 134.07% to Rs 61.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 26.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales61.2826.18 134 OPM %7.8022.65 -PBDT10.309.21 12 PBT10.008.89 12 NP7.336.65 10
