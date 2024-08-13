RDB Rasayans standalone net profit rises 10.23% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 134.07% to Rs 61.28 crore

Net profit of RDB Rasayans rose 10.23% to Rs 7.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 6.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 134.07% to Rs 61.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 26.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.61.2826.187.8022.6510.309.2110.008.897.336.65