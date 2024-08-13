Sangam Finserv standalone net profit rises 19.67% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.52% to Rs 4.55 crore

Net profit of Sangam Finserv rose 19.67% to Rs 2.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 11.52% to Rs 4.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.4.554.0880.8880.642.952.582.912.522.191.83