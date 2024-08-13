Sangam Finserv standalone net profit rises 19.67% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.52% to Rs 4.55 croreNet profit of Sangam Finserv rose 19.67% to Rs 2.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 11.52% to Rs 4.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales4.554.08 12 OPM %80.8880.64 -PBDT2.952.58 14 PBT2.912.52 15 NP2.191.83 20
