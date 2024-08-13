Raj Rayon Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.48 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 32.11% to Rs 202.22 crore

Net loss of Raj Rayon Industries reported to Rs 3.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 32.11% to Rs 202.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 153.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.202.22153.071.631.440.562.80-2.510.25-3.480.29