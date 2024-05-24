Real Estate shares fall

Real Estate stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index falling 29.46 points or 0.36% at 8048.86 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 3.54%), Godrej Properties Ltd (up 2.26%), Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 0.39%), Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (up 0.37%), DLF Ltd (up 0.18%), and Macrotech Developers Ltd (up 0.1%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Swan Energy Ltd (up 4.62%), Sobha Ltd (up 3.33%), and Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 0.72%) moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 142.1 or 0.19% at 75560.14.

The Nifty 50 index was up 40.1 points or 0.17% at 23007.75.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 171.5 points or 0.36% at 48262.93.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 100.08 points or 0.68% at 14831.73.

On BSE,1870 shares were trading in green, 1902 were trading in red and 128 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News