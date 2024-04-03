Real Estate shares fall

Real Estate stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index falling 151.28 points or 2.02% at 7330.69 at 13:41 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Macrotech Developers Ltd (down 3.77%), Godrej Properties Ltd (down 3.34%),DLF Ltd (down 2.99%),Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 2.95%),Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (down 1.76%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 1.28%), Sobha Ltd (down 0.04%), and Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 0.04%).

On the other hand, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 0.61%), and Swan Energy Ltd (up 0.59%) moved up.

At 13:41 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 198.35 or 0.27% at 74102.26.

The Nifty 50 index was up 51.05 points or 0.23% at 22504.35.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 558.75 points or 1.24% at 45581.81.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 90.79 points or 0.66% at 13813.13.

On BSE,2821 shares were trading in green, 986 were trading in red and 100 were unchanged.

