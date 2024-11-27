Business Standard
Both Houses of Parliament adjourned amid opposition protest

Last Updated : Nov 27 2024 | 2:16 PM IST
Both Houses of Parliament were adjourned for the day on Wednesday (27 November) following continuous disruptions by opposition members. The protests were triggered by allegations of bribery against a prominent business group, as well as concerns over the violence in Manipur and Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district.

Despite repeated appeals from the Chair to maintain order and allow the House to function, opposition members from parties like Congress, Left, DMK, TMC, SP, and AAP continued to disrupt proceedings.

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar rejected adjournment motion notices under Rule 267, emphasizing the need for adherence to parliamentary norms and decorum. He urged members to engage in constructive debate and discussion.

 

In the Lok Sabha, Speaker Om Birla also faced similar disruptions from opposition members. Despite assurances of a discussion after the Question Hour, the protests persisted, leading to the adjournment of the House.

The continuous disruptions have hampered parliamentary proceedings, preventing the discussion of crucial issues and legislative business.

The winter session of parliament began on November 25 and will conclude on December 20. A total of 16 bills, including the Waqf Amendment Bill, are listed for consideration.

First Published: Nov 27 2024 | 1:58 PM IST

