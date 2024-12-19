Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Real Estate shares fall

Real Estate shares fall

Image

Last Updated : Dec 19 2024 | 2:04 PM IST

Real Estate stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the BSE Realty index falling 112.8 points or 1.3% at 8562.06 at 13:41 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Realty index, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 2.15%), Macrotech Developers Ltd (down 1.9%),Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (down 1.8%),Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 1.68%),Sunteck Realty Ltd (down 1.63%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 1.6%), Sobha Ltd (down 1.42%), DLF Ltd (down 1.16%), and Godrej Properties Ltd (down 0.76%).

On the other hand, Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 0.31%), moved up.

At 13:41 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 243.04 or 0.43% at 56253.67.

 

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 78.18 points or 0.48% at 16220.9.

The Nifty 50 index was down 244 points or 1.01% at 23954.849609375.

More From This Section

Broader mkt outperforms; European mkt opens lower

Broader mkt outperforms; European mkt opens lower

JSW Steel Ltd drops for fifth straight session

JSW Steel Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Tata Steel Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Tata Steel Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Vedanta Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Vedanta Ltd slips for fifth straight session

The BSE Sensex index was down 955.65 points or 1.19% at 79226.55.

On BSE,1499 shares were trading in green, 2421 were trading in red and 115 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Border Gavaskar Trophy

Head to Jadeja: Highest run-scorers ahead of Boxing Day Test | IND vs AUS

Protest, Parliament Protest

BJP MPs accuse Rahul Gandhi of pushing, one in ICU; Gandhi responds

Cars

From Hyundai to BMW, here's how costly cars will get from January 2025

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 900 pts lower at 79,250; Nifty at 23,950; IT, Metal, Bank fall 1%

KKR

KKR backs Rebel Foods for its latest growth equity investment in India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 19 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStock Market CrashLatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold and Silver Price Today Mamata Machinery IPOConcord Enviro IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon