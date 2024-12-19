Business Standard
Home / India News / Five arrested in Bengal for issuing forged Indian passports to Bangladeshis

Five arrested in Bengal for issuing forged Indian passports to Bangladeshis

The group is believed to have illegally issued at least 73 counterfeit Indian passports, mainly to infiltrators, including Bangladeshi nationals, using fake documents

passport

Photo: Shutterstock

Md Zakariya Khan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Kolkata Police have arrested five persons who allegedly ran a fake passport racket, selling forged passports for Rs 2 to Rs 5 lakh each, according to a report in The Hindustan Times.
 
The group is believed to have illegally issued at least 73 counterfeit Indian passports, mainly to infiltrators, including Bangladeshi nationals, by using fake documents.
 
According to the report, on Wednesday, police caught the fifth suspect, Dipankar Biswas, in Kolkata's Parnasree area. The other four arrested include Samaresh Biswas and his son Ripon from Barasat in North 24 Parganas, along with two contractual postal employees, Taraknath Sen and Dipak Mondal.
 
 
A senior police officer said the father-son duo was probably the mastermind of the racket. Mondal was working at the Dhakuria post office and Sen was a data entry operator at the Basirhat post office in North 24 Parganas. The racket mainly helped Bangladeshi citizens obtain fake passports to stay in India and travel abroad.
 
The investigation started when it was noticed that there were anomalies in certain documents that had been submitted during the verification process at the regional passport office. As a result, a specific team was formed to carry out the investigation.
 
During their court appearance, all five accused were remanded to police custody. Authorities suspect that some of the recipients might have already left the country. The Ministry of External Affairs has been informed.
 
Investigations are ongoing, and officials believe there may be other individuals connected to the operation.

More From This Section

BJP MP Sarangi

Parliament LIVE: BJP to file case against Rahul Gandhi after MPs Sarangi and Rajput allege injury

water tap water connection jal jeevan

Centre urges states to expedite water for 40 mn rural homes without access

Mohan Bhagwat, Mohan, RSS Sarsanghchalak

LIVE: India gets advice on minorities; we now see what happens in other countries, says RSS chief

Parents of RG Kar hospital doctor move Calcutta HC seeking fresh probe

Parents of RG Kar hospital doctor move Calcutta HC seeking fresh probe

KKR

KKR backs Rebel Foods for its latest growth equity investment in India

Fake passport racket across the country

Earlier, in a separate case, the Delhi Police's IGI Airport Unit announced on December 14, 2024, that it had busted several transnational fake passport rackets running across India. So far this year, the police have arrested 19 foreign nationals and 23 agents involved in the illegal operation.
 
Among the arrested individuals are 12 Bangladeshi nationals, along with agents from states such as Delhi, Maharashtra, and West Bengal. The foreign nationals arrested hail from Bangladesh, Myanmar, Nepal, and Afghanistan.
 
Agents involved in these activities were arrested in different states: nine from Delhi, four from Maharashtra, three from Uttar Pradesh, and one each from Gujarat, Punjab, Odisha, and Rajasthan. In one such case, a Bangladeshi national used a forged Indian passport to return from the UAE.

Also Read

West Bengal Governor Dr CV Ananda Bose

Raj Bhavan launches probe on report of Bengal Guv unveiling bust of himself

Indian police

RG Kar case: Police 'picks up' 29 for giving leaflets at Durga Puja marquee

Doctor Protest, Protest, Delhi Doctor Protest, Jantar Mantar Protest

RG Kar case: CBI cites blood stain, DNA report as evidence in chargesheet

Doctor Protest, Protest, Delhi Doctor Protest, Jantar Mantar Protest

'Cease work' by medics affects healthcare services in Bengal hospitals

Doctor Protest, Protest, Delhi Doctor Protest, Jantar Mantar Protest

Day before SC hearing on rape-murder, Kolkata CP visits R G Kar hospital

Topics : Kolkata police Fake passport row Bangladesh Kolkata BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 19 2024 | 2:25 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStock Market CrashLatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold and Silver Price Today Mamata Machinery IPOConcord Enviro IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon