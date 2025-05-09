Friday, May 09, 2025 | 02:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Real Estate shares fall

Real Estate shares fall

Last Updated : May 09 2025 | 2:16 PM IST

Real Estate stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the BSE Realty index falling 170.34 points or 2.61% at 6359.5 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Realty index, Anant Raj Ltd (down 4.38%), Macrotech Developers Ltd (down 4.12%),DLF Ltd (down 3.85%),Sobha Ltd (down 2.8%),Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 2.44%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 2.28%), Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 1.84%), and Godrej Properties Ltd (down 1.7%).

On the other hand, Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 1.18%), and SignatureGlobal India Ltd (up 0.5%) moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 524 or 1.12% at 46358.73.

 

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 86.28 points or 0.59% at 14574.55.

The Nifty 50 index was down 293.15 points or 1.21% at 23980.65.

The BSE Sensex index was down 921.65 points or 1.15% at 79413.16.

On BSE,846 shares were trading in green, 2940 were trading in red and 135 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Mrkt under pressure amid Indo-Pak war; European mrkt advance

Intellect Design Arena consolidated net profit rises 85.45% in the March 2025 quarter

Shyam Metalics & Energy consolidated net profit rises 1.02% in the March 2025 quarter

Sutlej Textiles and Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 12.59 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Cera Sanitaryware consolidated net profit rises 14.28% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 09 2025 | 2:00 PM IST

