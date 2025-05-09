Friday, May 09, 2025 | 01:47 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Op Sindoor: Defence ministry clears 14 territorial army battalions for duty

The defence ministry order is backdated to take effect from February 10, 2025, and will remain valid for a period of three years, until February 9, 2028

Ministry of Defence issues order to sanction 14 out of the existing 32 Infantry Battalions of the Territorial Army (Photo: PTI, representative)

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 09 2025 | 1:36 PM IST

The Ministry of Defence has issued an order authorising the Chief of the Army Staff to call out officers and enrolled personnel of the Territorial Army for active duty under Rule 33 of the Territorial Army Rule, 1948. The notification comes as tensions with Pakistan escalate and India's launch of Operation Sindoor.
 
According to the notification dated May 6, 2025, the government has sanctioned 14 out of the existing 32 Infantry Battalions of the Territorial Army. These units may be deployed across various commands, including the Southern, Eastern, Western, Central, Northern, South Western, Andaman and Nicobar, and the Army Training Command (ARTRAC), the ministry notification said.
 
 
"The embodiment shall be ordered provided the funds are available in the budget or have been made available by re-appropriation of the internal savings in the budget. For units embodied at the behest of Ministries other than the Ministry of Defence, the cost will be debited to the respective Ministries and will not be included in the budget allocation of the Ministry of Defence," the notice added.
 
This order is backdated to take effect from February 10, 2025, and will remain valid for a period of three years, until February 9, 2028.
 
India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, 2025. The initial strike targeted nine locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). This came in retaliation for the Pahalgam terrorist attack, which resulted in the deaths of 26 civilians.

First Published: May 09 2025 | 1:36 PM IST

