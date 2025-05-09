Friday, May 09, 2025 | 02:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Cera Sanitaryware consolidated net profit rises 14.28% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 09 2025 | 2:04 PM IST

Sales rise 5.79% to Rs 580.55 crore

Net profit of Cera Sanitaryware rose 14.28% to Rs 85.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 74.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.79% to Rs 580.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 548.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 3.13% to Rs 246.48 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 239.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.49% to Rs 1926.15 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1879.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales580.55548.80 6 1926.151879.41 2 OPM %18.6317.30 -15.5716.14 - PBDT121.59109.13 11 352.86356.96 -1 PBT110.9599.47 12 312.20320.41 -3 NP85.6374.93 14 246.48239.00 3

First Published: May 09 2025 | 1:56 PM IST

