Real Estate stocks edge lower

Last Updated : Feb 19 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
Real Estate stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index decreasing 62.3 points or 0.89% at 6908.89 at 13:47 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 2.58%), Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 2%),Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 1.8%),DLF Ltd (down 1.2%),Sobha Ltd (down 0.8%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 0.77%), Swan Energy Ltd (down 0.47%), and Godrej Properties Ltd (down 0.42%).
On the other hand, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (up 1.65%), and Macrotech Developers Ltd (up 0.81%) turned up.
At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 339.96 or 0.47% at 72766.6.
The Nifty 50 index was up 114.6 points or 0.52% at 22155.3.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 381.86 points or 0.84% at 46041.16.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 91.94 points or 0.68% at 13685.11.
On BSE,2480 shares were trading in green, 1420 were trading in red and 168 were unchanged.
First Published: Feb 19 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

