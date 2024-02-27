Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Real Estate shares gain

Last Updated : Feb 27 2024 | 10:31 AM IST
Real Estate stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index rising 71.64 points or 0.99% at 7334.85 at 09:47 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Sobha Ltd (up 5.06%), Swan Energy Ltd (up 4.42%),Godrej Properties Ltd (up 1.98%),Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 1.5%),DLF Ltd (up 1.2%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Macrotech Developers Ltd (up 1.15%), and Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 0.68%).
On the other hand, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 1.86%), Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (down 0.85%), and Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 0.5%) moved lower.
At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 42.6 or 0.06% at 72832.73.
The Nifty 50 index was up 6.1 points or 0.03% at 22128.15.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 153.53 points or 0.33% at 46158.57.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 59.83 points or 0.44% at 13629.22.
On BSE,1906 shares were trading in green, 1178 were trading in red and 98 were unchanged.
First Published: Feb 27 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

