Real Estate stocks edge lower

Real Estate stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Realty index decreasing 247.35 points or 2.75% at 8758.95 at 13:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Realty index, Sobha Ltd (down 6.04%), Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 3.67%),Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 3.27%),Godrej Properties Ltd (down 3.02%),Macrotech Developers Ltd (down 2.9%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 2.71%), Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 2.45%), and DLF Ltd (down 2.25%).

On the other hand, Swan Energy Ltd (up 0.27%), turned up.

At 13:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 123.79 or 0.24% at 51570.21.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 107.82 points or 0.69% at 15623.97.

The Nifty 50 index was down 27.7 points or 0.12% at 23530.2.

The BSE Sensex index was up 82.96 points or 0.11% at 77384.1.

On BSE,1718 shares were trading in green, 2093 were trading in red and 107 were unchanged.

