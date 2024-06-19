Business Standard
Bharat Heavy Electricals appoints Rajesh Kumar Dwivedi as Director (Finance) &amp; CFO

Last Updated : Jun 19 2024 | 2:05 PM IST
Bharat Heavy Electricals announced the appointment of Rajesh Kumar Dwivedi, General Manager, BHEL, to the post of Director (Finance), BHEL w.e.f. the date of his assumption of charge of the post till the date of his superannuation i.e. 31 January 2028, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.
Further, Rajesh Kumar Dwivedi, has also been designated as Chief Financial Officer of the Company in place of Koppu Sadashiv Murthy, CMD-BHEL, w.e.f. the date of his assumption of charge.
First Published: Jun 19 2024 | 1:51 PM IST

