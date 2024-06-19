Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Image

Last Updated : Jun 19 2024 | 2:32 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is quoting at Rs 12375.9, down 1.47% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 30.38% in last one year as compared to a 25.07% rally in NIFTY and a 72.94% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 12375.9, down 1.47% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.1% on the day, quoting at 23534.4. The Sensex is at 77376.37, up 0.1%.Maruti Suzuki India Ltd has eased around 0.78% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 9.49% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25715.3, down 0.56% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.81 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.87 lakh shares in last one month.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 12382.25, down 1.65% on the day. Maruti Suzuki India Ltd jumped 30.38% in last one year as compared to a 25.07% rally in NIFTY and a 72.94% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.
The PE of the stock is 29.89 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 19 2024 | 1:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop 10 biggest IPOs in Indian historyWeather Update TodayLatest News LIVEStock Market GuideGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon