Real Estate stocks rise

Real Estate stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Realty index increasing 159.19 points or 1.98% at 8202.97 at 09:46 IST.
Among the components of the BSE Realty index, Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 4.76%), Macrotech Developers Ltd (up 3.94%),Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (up 2.33%),Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 2.14%),DLF Ltd (up 1.49%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 1.39%), Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 0.92%), Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 0.89%), Godrej Properties Ltd (up 0.58%), and Sobha Ltd (up 0.09%).
At 09:46 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 746.24 or 1.35% at 56186.13.
The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 186.02 points or 1.13% at 16699.4.
The Nifty 50 index was up 73.4 points or 0.29% at 25086.55.
The BSE Sensex index was up 256.58 points or 0.31% at 81891.39.
On BSE,2583 shares were trading in green, 573 were trading in red and 110 were unchanged.
