Business Standard
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / RBI policy: Lock in FDs now as interest rates expected to decline soon

RBI policy: Lock in FDs now as interest rates expected to decline soon

Currently, investors can benefit from elevated FD rates, which provide a safe haven for their savings amidst uncertain economic conditions.

Fixed Deposits

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2024 | 11:04 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday decided to keep the repo rate unchanged for the tenth consecutive time, signaling a pivotal moment in the interest rate cycle. The shift from an accommodative to a neutral stance indicates that the RBI may be nearing the peak of its interest rate adjustments, making this an opportune time for investors in fixed deposits (FDs) to lock secure higher returns.

For those considering fixed deposits, the current climate presents a unique opportunity. By locking in your deposits now, you can ensure that you receive the best possible returns over the long term. 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

 

"For those with fixed deposits (FDs), now is an opportune moment to lock in high interest rates, as rates are expected to decline in the coming months. The prolonged period of high repo rates has resulted in attractive returns on FDs, with banks offering competitive interest rates to depositors. However, as the central bank prepares for a potential future rate cut based on inflation data and evolving economic conditions, these high FD rates may soon start to taper off. Locking in your deposits now ensures that you can secure the best possible returns for the long term, protecting your savings from future rate reductions," said Adhil Shetty, CEO of Bankbazaar. 

By locking in higher rates today, you can safeguard your returns and maintain financial security as the interest rate trend shifts. With potential rate cuts projected for December 2024 and February 2025, acting now allows you to take advantage of the favourable conditions.

What should investors do? 
Consider investing in short-term to medium-term fixed deposits to capitalize on the current high interest rates. This is especially beneficial if you anticipate a potential rate cut in the near future.   

More From This Section

Health insurance customers will face higher premiums as insurers implement hikes. HDFC Ergo General Insurance has recently raised premiums for its flagship product, Optima Secure. New India Assurance has also announced upcoming hikes across all its p

ManipalCigna Sarvah health insurance will cover expenses for organ donation

Pension

70 mn enrolled in Atal Pension Yojana: Key features, eligibility explained

US green card, US Passport, US immigration

Indian students face tax residency challenges in US amid H-1B applications

PPF, Public Provident Fund

Minor's account to NRIs: New PPF changes from October 2024 decoded

China market

Chinese market surge: Experts urge cautious entry amid uncertain recovery


Laddered FDs: Create a laddered FD strategy by investing in fixed deposits with varying maturities. This helps you diversify your risk and potentially benefit from future rate changes. 

However, one should allocate only a small part of the portfolio to fixed deposits. Just because the interest rates are high, investors should not be tempted to allocate a higher proportion of their assets to fixed income instruments as all FDs are taxable as per your tax slab. Moreover, early withdrawal from fixed deposits is possible, but it often incurs penalty charges.


Consider bonds
"In this context, long-term bonds with current yields look attractive, and investors may want to consider locking them in, especially if global tensions ease and domestic economic indicators remain stable," said Suresh Darak, Founder of Bondbazaar.



Also Read

Axis Bank

Axis Bank announces new fixed deposit interest rates of up to 7.75%

Airtel

Airtel Finance offers FD service, partners with NBFCs, small finance banks

Fixed deposit, Finance, Savings, Personal finance

BOI launches 333-Day Star Dhan Vriddhi FD, offers 7.9% interest rates

Fixed Deposits

Beyond FDs: Blend growth and income assets in retirement portfolio

PremiumFixed Deposits

Bank FDs sahi hai: Why fixed deposits may be better than debt mutual funds

Topics : Fixed deposits RBI MPC Meeting

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 09 2024 | 11:04 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRBI MPC Meeting LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEHappy Durga Puja WishesAustralia Women vs New Zealand Women LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon