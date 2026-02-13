Real Touch Finance standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.89% to Rs 8.72 crore

Net profit of Real Touch Finance declined 50.00% to Rs 0.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 14.89% to Rs 8.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 7.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.8.727.5975.8077.211.222.221.152.150.861.72

